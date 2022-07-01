We wanted to put it out there for people ... to come and get some free items to keep warm during winter- Pastor Matthew Spokes
Community connection will be central to a winter clothes giveaway in North Albury today from 10am to noon.
The church has been hearing of the impact of people doing it tough and so hundreds of winter jumpers, scarves, gloves, beanies and blankets will be available.
There will also be hot food and drinks, a live band and a jumping castle.
Pastor Matthew Spokes said the idea was to support and assist people in need.
"We want to give an option to people to come along, who are doing it tough with all the current circumstances or people who are struggling to purchase stuff," he said.
"We wanted to put it out there for people ... to come and get some free items to keep warm during winter.
"I think the more we come together and the more people that come along will get to know other people and connect."
Mr Spokes said he also hoped Albury-Wodonga residents would show their community spirit through spreading the word about the event to anyone struggling through these colder times.
