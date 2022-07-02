An expert has warned ever-increasing energy price pressures on Border households will only continue to get worse.
And she said it was not only low-income or other vulnerable people being affected in such a way.
Advertisement
UnitingCare Wodonga's Catherine Byrne said there had been a substantial increase in the number of families seeking help in response to difficulties paying energy companies' higher gas and electricity accounts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Everyone was struggling to pay their bills, Ms Byrne said.
"It's only going to get worse.
"The (federal) government needs to look at the cost of living and the impact it's having on low-income earners and vulnerable people.
"Even working professionals are finding it difficult, but what are the vulnerable people going to do?
"It's not just one thing, it's the housing issue, other bills; it doesn't end for them."
UnitingCare's emergency relief service included food for people suffering hardship, which in turn allowed them to spend any available cash on bills.
Ms Byrne said UnitingCare also offered financial counselling, an option that could be quite "daunting" for people who had never needed this before.
"People are scared to turn on the heater, but it's in everyone's right to have food, stable housing and to be warm," she said.
"It all adds up and it's becoming unaffordable and people can't cope. "Agencies need more help from the government."
"It could be any of us, that's the worrying thing," he said.
"People are feeling the pinch sooner than you might imagine.
"We have noticed the past couple of weeks (that there has been) a real increase in the number of people who are needing help, and it's first-timers who aren't used to asking for help and are now finding themselves in a real financial crisis.
"It's not just power bills that's left the population vulnerable."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.