Wangaratta emergency patients get chilly reception during ED rebuild

TH
By Ted Howes
July 1 2022 - 10:30pm
The old emergency department at Wangaratta Hospital.

NORTHEAST Health Wangaratta is "making progress" in expanding its emergency department but says patients will still have to shiver outside while COVID tests are done before they enter the main hospital.

Local News

