V/LINE and XPT trains will be replaced with buses on Border services for three weeks next month because of works in Melbourne.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation has outlined details of the disruption which was flagged by The Border Mail.
It will result in work being done between 10pm on August 5 and 6am on August 26 in the South Dynon area north of Southern Cross railway station.
"ARTC are undertaking drainage works in the South Dynon area that can't be rectified or improved through our routine maintenance efforts," a corporation spokesman said yesterday
"This decision was made to improve the long-term operations and customer experience on the network by improving the ride performance and shortening travel times for journeys on V/Line passenger trains.
"It is also required in the short term as deterioration of this section of the track accelerated due to heavy rain events over the last 12 months."
The spokesman added: "ARTC has made every effort to minimise the interruption to services as the works are delivered over an anticipated three-week period.
"This shutdown period will ensure we can undertake works that will deliver the required outcome without the need for future interruptions."
Meanwhile, the trigger for wheel damage to VLocity trains servicing the North East has been revealed to be a set of points at South Dynon.
Points have been tightened and sleepers replaced to fix the problem and daily inspections since have found no new damage.
The problem resulted in the VLocity being withdrawn from the Albury line for passenger service last month, while a source for the harm was explored.
The remedial action being taken by the ARTC in August at South Dynon is not related to the cause of the wheel problem.
The three weeks of work will disrupt the continued introduction of VLocitys on the line, with four of six services expected to involve the new sets by the end of July.
