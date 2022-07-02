Thieves photograph their crime spree, including car fire, in Wangaratta

A man who has spent much of his life in custody has been sentenced after stealing a car and torching it.
Ethan Puglisi, who has 11 pages of priors including for armed robbery, stole the car in Wangaratta after keys were left inside.
The car was next spotted alight at the Northern Beaches Reserve.
The fire was reported at 6.15am on April 28, and the car was destroyed.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court this week heard Puglisi had taken a photo of a co-accused standing in front of the burning Holden Commodore, giving two thumbs up.
The image was discovered on Puglisi's phone when the pair were arrested on May 4.
A video also showed the co-accused in a stolen Toyota HiLux taken the day before the Holden.
The $35,000 utility had been outside a Wangaratta home and contained the victim's wallet, with the keys also left inside.
That car was found without any damage on Laura Court.
Puglisi also admitted to stealing witches hats, road signs, and a real estate agent's sign while drunk, and carrying a Stanley knife on the morning of his arrest on Vincent Road.
It had been alleged he also fell through a fiberglass roof at the Grand Central Hotel while heavily drunk, but that charge was withdrawn.
The court heard Puglisi's most recent prior was recorded in Melbourne just weeks before his Wangaratta offending.
Puglisi started using cannabis at 10, alcohol at 13 and was on ice by age 15.
He had been on a corrections order and was working for a carnival, which had travelled interstate about the time of his offending.
The 24-year-old had been unable to leave Victoria due to the corrections order over an armed robbery, with the court told he was left with too much time on his hands.
Magistrate Peter Mithen noted Puglisi's substance problems.
"It may explain the offences that you've committed, but it certainly doesn't excuse it," he said.
"I see a lot of issues where cars are stolen and torched.
"They're vehicles that are destroyed.
"They're owned by someone.
"It's just not going to be accepted by the community."
Mr Mithen noted it was "mind boggling" he'd offended while on a County Court order, which related to an imitation pistol being used in a robbery attempt at a convenience store.
Puglisi spent 54 days on remand and received a two-month jail term.
