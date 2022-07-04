The Border Mail
Murray Magpies celebrate Jarman Teesdale's 150th match milestone with upset over Culcairn

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
BIG WIN: The Murray Magpies upset Culcairn on the weekend to celebrate Jarman Teesdale's 150th match milestone in style. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Murray Magpies benefitted from a recently introduced rule to notch an upset win over Culcairn at Urana Road on Saturday.

