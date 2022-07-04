Murray Magpies benefitted from a recently introduced rule to notch an upset win over Culcairn at Urana Road on Saturday.
The Magpies were buoyed by the inclusion of Wodonga reserves players Jett Cassidy and Nathan Still.
Under the new ruling, the pair were eligible to play on permits despite the clearance deadline closing on Thursday.
The Bulldogs had the bye in the Ovens and Murray last weekend.
Cassidy bobbed up with three goals which helped sink the Lions in the low-scoring encounter.
The Magpies overrun the Lions with five goals to two in the final quarter to eventually win 10.7 (67) to 8.9 (57).
The victory was a fitting tribute to loyal Magpie Jarman Teesdale who was playing his 150th match in black and white.
Teesdale slotted a clever snap early in the final-quarter to help the Magpies wrestle back the momentum from the visitors.
Coach Brett Argus said the Magpies' second win for the season was a fitting reward for Teesdale.
"We had had a tough month playing all the top sides and had done a lot of work in a hope to pinch a few more wins in the run home," Argus said.
"I thought there were some promising signs against Osborne the previous week when we were only 10 points down at the first break.
"We took a bit of belief out of that.
"I think the players really lifted in the last quarter for Jarman as you would expect considering he has been around the club for the past 10-years."
