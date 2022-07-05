Driver, 25, injured in single-car crash near Yackandandah

A driver in his 20s has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Yackandandah on Tuesday morning.
Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe, of Wodonga Highway Patrol, said the incident occurred about 7.40am on Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road, near Andrews Lane.
"He's come off the roadway and rolled over into an embankment," she said.
"Thankfully someone was travelling behind and saw the collision and notified police because he's ended up in an area of dense bushland."
The 25-year-old Mordialloc man, who drove a 2006 black Holden Astra, received non life-threatening injuries, with paramedics transporting him to Albury hospital.
Police are investigating if speed, distraction, drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
Anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of a car fitting the description travelling erratically before the crash is asked to call Wodonga Highway Patrol on (02) 6049 2650 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
