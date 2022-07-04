MEMBERS of community group Engage Wodonga have been told "big shed" stores will not be part of Junction Place's development.
The commitment was reportedly made by Development Victoria representatives at a meeting last week and follows the aborted bid to open a Dan Murphy's liquor store on the old railway land in central Wodonga.
Engage Wodonga members Bobbi McKibbin, Michelle Cowan and Hannah Seymour convened with the planning authority which has oversight of Junction Place.
"They have certainly learnt a lot out of this process, which is great and they acknowledged that which is appreciated, and they acknowledged the role the community played," Ms McKibbin said on Monday.
"So there's no big shed and no big alcohol supermarket-style developments, so that is quite positive."
Ms Cowan said: "Very importantly we have established that the recent, controversial master plan has been scrapped and that big shed stores will not feature in our city heart."
The Border Mail asked Development Victoria on Monday if big shed stores would not feature in Junction Place and an answer was not provided.
In a statement, Development Victoria's group head precincts Geoff Ward indicated his organisation was seeking to be conciliatory.
"We're working closely with council and other stakeholders to establish a community reference group to ensure the best outcome for this site and the community," Mr Ward said.
How that group will operate and its composition is still to be determined.
The 2016 ,master plan and 2012 framework are the guides for discussions, rather than Development Victoria's revised blueprint which was voted down 6-1 by Wodonga councillors in December.
There are plans for a cinema, which under the old plans would be on the corner tagged for Dan Murphy's.
Subsequently, Central Place, the company involved in cinema plans and contracted by Development Victoria to oversee the revamping of the land, had its agreement terminated in February due to lack of progress.
Plans for a community reference group, first publicly flagged in a report to last month's Wodonga Council meeting, have heartened the Engage Wodonga members.
"I felt that they were listening and understood the real concerns that Wodonga citizens have and are willing to move forward with a lot more community input than what there has been and they are going off the original master plan and that gives us peace of mind that we're all on the same page," Ms Seymour said.
Ms Cowan said the group had confidence Development Victoria "intends to genuinely engage" with Wodonga residents.
"We are looking forward to the next steps - a transparent selection process and inclusive reference group," she said.
Ms McKibbin said she hoped the reference body was representative of different sectors of the city, such as the business community and young people who will be living with planning decisions over the long term.
There is a concern the Victorian election caretaker period, from November 1, may stall progress on plans.
Ms McKibbin is hopeful the community reference group can be established before that date.
"We always wanted to make sure the community had a voice at the table and Development Victoria has said we will have a voice at the table," she said.
It is expected draft terms of reference for a community group and memorandum of understanding between the city and Development Victoria will be presented to August's council meeting.
