Albury residents were put "at extreme risk" of serious injury or death in an accident because of a Lavington's man high-range drink-driving, a court has heard.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has castigated Brandon Morley for his actions in the early hours of February 22.
At one point, Morley drove on the wrong side of Kaitlers Road in Lavington with his car's headlights switched off. The time was 1.15am.
"The court clearly has ongoing concern about your alcohol use," Ms McLaughlin told Morley, on sentencing him in Albury Local Court.
His guilty plea, to a charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, put him in breach of a community corrections order previously imposed in the same court for domestic violence offences.
Ms McLaughlin took no action on the breach, noting how Morley's latest offending was completely different to what he had done previously.
Nevertheless, his drink-driving was aggravated by this breach.
Ms McLaughlin told Morley, 25, of Hall Avenue, that he "should have been under no illusion" that he was in any fit state to drive.
She was especially critical of him turning off the car's lights.
The court heard Morley was detected when police began to follow his dark Ford Falcon east on Kaitlers Road.
After switching off the lights, Morley pulled over.
Police drove past, did a U-turn and stopped nearby.
As they approached Morley's car "a strong smell of alcohol was coming from the accused". Morley provided a blood alcohol sample of 0.171.
He had been drinking beer and spirits from 4pm to about 12.30am.
Morley was convicted and fined $1500, placed on a six-month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for nine months.
