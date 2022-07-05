Man arrested following dangerous driving incidents in Benalla

Police arrested a man on Tuesday following several dangerous driving incidents between Benalla and Shepparton over the last three days.
Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said the man, who was wanted by police for the dangerous driving incidents and for speeding off from police on a number of occasions, was spotted by officers driving a green Falcon in Benalla about 3pm.
"When police tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off at a fast rate of speed," she said in a statement.
"Police coordinated their response and successfully deployed stop sticks on the Midland Highway as the Grahamvale man headed into Shepparton, at times believed to be driving approximately 150km/h.
"The car came to a stop shortly after and the man ran from the vehicle.
"Police cordoned off the area at the intersection of Boundary and Old Dookie roads as they searched for the man.
"He was arrested without incident when he tried to run from police in bushland near a number of rural properties about 6pm."
The man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
"It is expected the man will be interviewed in relation to a number of incidents including reports of erratic and speeding driving in Benalla on Sunday in a car with alleged stolen plates, driving off from police and on the wrong side of the road in Shepparton on Monday and reports of erratic driving in Benalla in a vehicle with no plates on Tuesday," Sergeant Newman said.
At the time of those incidents, police believed the man was driving a silver Holden VE commodore sedan.
Anyone who witnessed the incidents or with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log on to crimestoppersvic.com.au.
