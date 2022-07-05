Benambra MP Bill Tilley says people across the region "yelling and screaming" for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital is not the answer.
Advertisement
Mr Tilley said the Victorian opposition remained committed to a helping build a new Albury-Wodonga hospital, but it can't be rushed.
"We build hospitals and we're absolutely committed to building this one, but they've got to get some ducks in line," he said.
"NSW have got to do their bit and so does the federal government.
"The community wouldn't know what happens in these meetings, but I find it highly unlikely they didn't mention Albury Wodonga Health.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Would the minister be ready to to make a public statement about it? Probably not. I think you've got to give Mark Butler a little bit of time."
Mr Tilley said he planned to reach out to new Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas to discuss a new Border hospital.
"As soon I can sit down face-to-face and talk, I will, rather than writing letters," he said.
Victorian Liberal Party leader Matthew Guy announced a $300 million commitment for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital if he's elected in November.
Former Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley told The Border Mail in a statement in May that "the Liberals' track record when it comes to health is clear - they can't be trusted to deliver a stethoscope let alone a hospital."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.