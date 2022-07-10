The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Call for volunteers for annual sleepout to experience 'reality' for Vinnies fundraiser for homelessness

SE
By Sophie Else
July 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE NIGHT: Courtney Peel, Shantelle Lidden and Melanie Lange will brave the cold for one night to raise awareness for the people who do it every day. To register or donate, go to vinnies.org.au/communitysleepout. Picture: ASH SMITH

A night on the street with a sleeping bag, beanie and cardboard to sleep on will give people in the region a good insight into the realities of what homeless people experience daily.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.