A night on the street with a sleeping bag, beanie and cardboard to sleep on will give people in the region a good insight into the realities of what homeless people experience daily.
The annual Vinnies sleepout will take place on August 19 to raise money and awareness for those doing it tough this winter.
Advertisement
Returning as an in-person event after running virtually over the past two years due to interruptions brought on by COVID-19, this year's fundraiser will kick off at Albury's Dempsey Place from 6pm.
St Vincent de Paul Society's Shantelle Lidden said the night aimed for people to gain a greater understanding of homelessness.
"Commonly, a lot of people perceive homelessness as the man pushing the shopping trolley up the street or sitting in front of the store with a sign, but that's not a true representation of what it is," she said.
"It could be the lady standing next to you at the supermarket. It could be the person couch surfing.
"It's getting worse; the cost of living has increased significantly, rent is through the roof, people can't afford it, they can't afford the basics.
"Housing is a need and should be a basic human right, but what can we do as a community? How can we make a change for those doing it tough?
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are really calling on the community to register and take part on the night."
With social housing properties at two sites in Albury, Ms Lidden's organisation was at capacity with an extensive waiting list.
"Where do people go if we don't have anywhere for them?" she asked.
She said mental health could be a contributing factor to their situation.
There are currently 359 applicants in Albury waiting for social housing.
Ms Lidden said all funds raised would go back into the community to help disadvantaged people with education, employment and housing.
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW chief executive Jack de Groot said rising prices were forcing people out of the communities "they grew up in".
He said there wasn't enough social housing available to meet the growing demand.
"Every day, our members are meeting with people who are under enormous pressure to try and get by with the necessities of life," Mr de Groot said.
Advertisement
"People shouldn't have to struggle over basics like 'Do I have enough to eat?' or 'Will I be able to keep a roof over my head?', but sadly that is becoming an all too familiar story that is pushing people into homelessness."
People can register to take part and donate at www.vinnies.org.au/communitysleepout.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.