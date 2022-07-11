A new fire danger rating system to be rolled out in September aims to be more accurate and relevant to where residents live.
The Australia-wide system will have four levels (Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic) instead of six (Low Moderate, High, Very High, Severe and Catastrophic).
Advertisement
The design process took into account the latest science and feedback from the community and social research conducted by NSW Rural Fire Service and other services.
IN OTHER NEWS:
NSW Rural Fire Service director of community risk Heath Stimson said a consistent national approach to fire danger ratings would be more accurate.
"The system is simpler, more modern and more relevant for our communities," he said.
"The approach makes easier system to understand so people can make informed decisions based on their circumstances.
"It's not about predicting the likelihood of a fire or reporting a fire," he said.
An Emergency Services Victoria spokesperson said the "action-oriented messages" encouraged people to take action to protect themselves and others.
"There will be actions for each level, so people know what to do to protect their life, family and property," the spokesperson said.
"We know this new national system will improve the scientific accuracy behind fire danger predictions and most importantly improve the way that fire danger is communicated to communities."
The new fire rating system will be in place from September 1.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.