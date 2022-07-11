The Border Mail
New national ratings system to help communities manage bushfires

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
July 11 2022 - 12:00am
A new fire danger rating system will have four levels instead of six to reduce confusion.

A new fire danger rating system to be rolled out in September aims to be more accurate and relevant to where residents live.

