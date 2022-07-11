The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

West Wodonga baker Ashini Wijayaneththi triumphs in Cake Bake and Sweets Show in Melbourne

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 11 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: Sweet Medika in the making
RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: West Wodonga baker Ashini Wijayaneththi with her award-winning creation Medika. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A WODONGA baker's special homage to Indigenous culture has scooped the pool in a major statewide competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.