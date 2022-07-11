The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Brendon Goddard suspects he has broken ribs after playing for North Wangaratta

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 11 2022 - 7:51am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH-FLYING HAWKS: Brendon Goddard celebrates a goal with his Hawks' team-mates. Goddard helped North Wangaratta to its second win of the season after defeating Greta. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Brendon Goddard is nursing suspected broken ribs after being caught in a bone-crunching tackle during his one-off appearance for North Wangaratta over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.