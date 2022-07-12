North Wangaratta coach Josh Warren wants to lead the Ovens and King club for a fourth season.
Warren arrived at the Hawks in 2020 from Rutherglen after he was appointed co-coach alongside Dallas Colman.
The league battler failed to win a match in 2019.
The Hawks have been a lot more competitive this season and won their second match of the second last weekend after being buoyed by a one-off appearance of Brendon Goddard.
Warren is weighing up his playing future after suffering a broken collarbone in the clash against Greta which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Although not contracted as coach for next season, Warren said he would be keen to go again if the club approached him.
"My wife wants me to retire from playing," Warren said.
"But I'm only just over 30 and you are a long time retired.
"I've only played five matches this year because I busted my jaw earlier in the season and had just come back.
"I take my coaching seriously and it's something that I want to pursue.
"I haven't re-signed at this stage because everyone involved with the club was busy preparing for the Brendon Goddard match and trying to make it as big as a success as possible.
"I'm definitely keen to coach again but realise the club may have other ideas.
"I think I've earnt another year after the last three seasons.
"I've been coach now for 30 odd matches and we've won more matches in that time than the previous 120."
