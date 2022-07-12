The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Retired Wodonga detective Graeme Simpfendorfer on new TV show Hunted

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK ON THE JOB: Graeme Simpfendorfer says his role on new television show Hunted was very similar to his former work in the police force.

Wodonga's deputy mayor has stepped back into his former life for a new television role.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.