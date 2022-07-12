The Border Mail
Wodonga man told he will not be getting out of jail over such a serious attack

By Albury Court
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Justin Matthew Lavers

A Wodonga man with a history of domestic violence choked his partner in central Albury on Saturday night with such force she collapsed unconscious onto the footpath.

