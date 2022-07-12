A Wodonga man with a history of domestic violence choked his partner in central Albury on Saturday night with such force she collapsed unconscious onto the footpath.
Justin Matthew Lavers then walked away, leaving shocked onlookers to rush to the woman's aid.
The mother-of-three, who moments earlier had tried to flee as he stalked her on leaving the SS&A Club, was on the footpath drifting in and out of consciousness when police arrived minutes later.
The attack was "incredibly serious" and, when combined with his domestic violence history, meant a jail cell was the only punishment available, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said.
Ms McLaughlin was aghast at the choking incident and Lavers' decision to turn his back and go.
"At this stage, on the evidence in the material before the court, full-time jail is the only thing available. I must not grant bail, and bail is formally refused."
Lavers, 31, of Heyington Place, admitted to domestic violence-related charges of intentionally choke a person with recklessness and intimidation.
Defence lawyer Paul Keane said Lavers had told him the victim had mental health issues, to which Ms McLaughlin replied: "He has pleaded guilty to choking with recklessness, rendering her unconscious."
Mr Keane submitted there was some provocation "as he was kicked several times".
But the police facts outlined how the woman did so to get a threatening Lavers to move away, as he was standing face-to-face with her when she had her back to a wall.
One witness told police he could hear choking noises from the victim as Lavers squeezed her throat.
The court heard how the pair had been in a relationship for about 10 months and shared a house with her children.
They entered the club just before 9.30pm, began drinking and had several loud arguments.
She left shortly before midnight, walking towards Swift Street with Lavers in pursuit. She stopped, there was another argument, she tried to kick him away and Lavers retaliated.
He will be sentenced on August 17.
