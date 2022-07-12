Albury police are seeking help to find a wanted Border woman.
Ashley Knott, 28, has two warrants out for her arrest.
The 28-year-old had been due to appear in Albury Local Court on Friday last week on three sets of matters.
Albury police on Wednesday said Knott has ties to Albury and Wodonga.
Officers released a mugshot of the wanted woman.
"If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299," a spokesman said.
Police are also seeking help to find Jason Andrew Lee.
The 42-year-old has links to Albury and has an arrest warrant out.
Lee had a matter listed in Albury court on Wednesday last week.
Kieran West, 26, is also being sought by officers.
He has ties to Barooga and Albury.
