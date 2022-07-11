The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police warn of dangers on the roads after tragic loss of Braxton Hurt

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:13am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said Braxton Hurt's loss was a "timely reminder" for people to be careful on the roads.

POLICE have pleaded with young drivers to be careful on the region's roads after the heart-breaking death of 22-year-old Braxton Hurt on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.