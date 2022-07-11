POLICE have pleaded with young drivers to be careful on the region's roads after the heart-breaking death of 22-year-old Braxton Hurt on Saturday afternoon.
Police said Mr Hurt was approaching a sweeping right-hand bend about a kilometre from Riverina Highway's intersection with Chambers Road at Bungowannah when he left the bitumen and motorists saw him strike a tree.
"It's just a timely reminder for everyone that one death on a road is one too many," Det Insp Stoltenberg said.
"There were some valiant efforts by some passers-by in traffic who attempted to give him CPR, but unfortunately they were unsuccessful.
"The concerning thing for us is it appears as though speed and the manner of riding may well have played a factor in that." Det Insp Stoltenberg said there were plenty of dangerous roads in the Border region and that police "just wanted people to get home safe".
"When people go out riding a push bike, walking, in a car or on a motorbike, we want them to get home safe," he said. "If it means going a little bit slower than what you might think you have to do or leaving a little bit earlier for an appointment or to get to work, just take it easy on the road.
"We're concentrating on getting police out and about in our rural centres in these dangerous areas and we want to make sure that we restrict the chance of accidents such as this from happening as much as we possibly can."
The devastating loss of Mr Hurt sparked an outpour of grief-stricken messages from those close to him and those who knew him from his job as a bartender at the Zed Bar on Dean Street, Albury.
Kalyia Jones wrote: "One of the sweetest, kindest souls ... I was so grateful to have loved him ... light the sky up pretty every night for us, Brax."
