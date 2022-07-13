The Border Mail

Mount Beauty Winter Olympian Britteny Cox announces her retirement

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 13 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Britteny Cox speaking at The Scots School Albury earlier this year

Mount Beauty Winter Olympian Britteny Cox has announced her retirement from competitive mogul skiing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.