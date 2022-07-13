Mount Beauty Winter Olympian Britteny Cox has announced her retirement from competitive mogul skiing.
The 27-year-old took to social media to break the news, saying there were far too many people to thank for helping her live out her dream.
"This was a really tough decision to make because I absolutely love the sport, the competition and the people- but I've recently felt a pull towards other passions that I'm excited to pursue," Cox said in the post.
"Whilst I'm hanging up my competitive ski boots, I will remain closely involved in the world of sport as I chase my dreams of communicating the amazing stories and lessons that sport has for us all through the media, as well as mentoring young athletes."
The former The Scots School Albury student was the youngest athlete to compete at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games at just 15-years-of-age.
She retires a four-time Olympian and became the first Australian to take out a women's moguls World Cup gold medal in 2016.
