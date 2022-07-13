Vintage 2022 is shaping up strongly for Border winemakers, despite near-constant wet weather creating a challenging growing season.
De Bortoli Wines head winemaker Marco Scalzo said even "with the constant rain" the season ended quite well for the producer, known as a pioneer of sweet varieties. "At this stage, our reds look elegant," Mr Scalzo said.
Advertisement
"The intensity isn't as strong as in previous years.
"But it's nice-looking and more approachable at an early age. We've started putting the reds into the barrel, and they'll go into oak for another 12 months."
Mr Scalzo said De Bortoli was already beginning to bottle its early-release whites.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm very happy with the quality; they're fresh, and the intensity is good," he said.
Andrew Buller, of Andrew Buller Wines agreed the vintage was looking good, probably rated as "above average".
"Many of the wine styles we are making are going to come out perfect, which makes for an exciting year," he said.
Mr Buller said it was "a bit of a flip of a coin, really" but the wines being produced were "looking lovely and elegant".
"Our white wines will be wonderful, rich and plummy, the pinots and merlots are fruit-driven, and even though the shiraz didn't reach the heady heights like in the past they've ended up a lovely colour," he said.
"This year wasn't the year for fortified wines; there weren't big flavour extensions, but it was for everything else."
Cofield Wines owner Damien Cofield said the wet weather could have been a tipping point for the winery.
"It's been a very challenging season, one that I haven't come across before," Mr Cofield said.
"But we're optimistic for the following year, and this year there is quality and good quantity."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.