Wodonga Council rangers commonly spend time catching cats and snagging stray dogs around the city, but less commonly, this week the rangers have found themselves wrangling roosters.
The rangers chased down two roosters roaming on Huon Hill yesterday, which were believed to be dumped and "left to fend for themselves in the 'wild'", according to a post on Wodonga Council's Facebook page.
"Two other chickens caught earlier this week have already found a home at a local high school, which is "eggs-actly" what they needed!", the post said.
The roosters were taken to the Animal Care Centre in Albury to be kept safe from predators and they are looking for a new home.
Anyone who wants to adopt the newcomers can contact the Animal Care Centre on 0260 438 530.
