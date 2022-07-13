The NSW government has formally backed the community's preferred choice for a new Murray River crossing between Mulwala and Yarrawonga.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway confirmed the so-called green route, to the west of the existing bridge, on Wednesday.
The Transport for NSW consultation resulted in 74 per cent of 285 submissions favouring the green option over the grey route that would align with Yarrawonga's shopping strip Belmore Street.
"The green route remains the community's preference and we fully support their decision," Mr Farraway said.
"The NSW and Victorian governments have been investigating opportunities to improve 32 Murray River crossings to understand the issues and challenges experienced by travellers and freight companies, then progress to identify a scope of work and investment strategy into the projects."
Mr Farraway said he would talk to the federal government about opportunities to strengthen access along the Murray River.
"Our supply chain network has been strengthened from the Queensland border down to the Victorian border through our upgrades to the Newell Highway, Pacific Highway and Princes Highway, now we want to make access easier into and out of our state," he said.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the bridge replacement was important to the more than 11,000 motorists that crossed the river every day.
"Trade, business transport, tourism and daily commuting by these river communities have been calling for this choice," Mr Clancy said.
"A new bridge for Mulwala-Yarrawonga is vital for the regional economy and for safety."
