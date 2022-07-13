Duo to fight major cannabis supply claim, though man admits to possessing drug

A man and woman facing serious charges over an alleged major cannabis bust near Holbrook will fight the allegations at a hearing later this year.
Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday that Zeng Xianrong and Japanese national Akiko Saito were pleading not guilty to all charges.
Both accused are free on bail.
Saito, 34, required a Japanese interpreter and Xianrong a Mandarin interpreter for their appearances before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who set down a hearing date of December 8.
Lawyer Sue Robey, acting as agent for Saito's defence, submitted that two hours would be required for the hearing.
But Ms McLaughlin said the need for interpreters for both the accused, along with the need for their hearings to be held together, meant a full day and possibly even more would be required.
A search of their vehicle allegedly uncovered 839.6 grams of cannabis and $8000 in Australian currency.
Each are charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime, supply a prohibited drug at greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity, possess a prohibited drug and having goods suspected stolen either in or on premises.
Xianrong's lawyer, Alex Zhou, said his client was pleading guilty to the drug possession charge.
Saito had been in custody for about a week after her arrest when she made an initial application for bail.
This though was withdrawn at the end of the hearing after it was revealed that should she get bail at that stage she would go directly into immigration detention until she was able to secure a criminal justice stay visa.
