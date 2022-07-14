Albury Wodonga Health has expanded its vascular surgery service with a specialist-led interdisciplinary outpatient clinic at Wodonga's Vermont Street Health Clinic.
The clinic operates on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
Patients can access allied health services on the same day.
The extended team includes a vascular surgeon, surgical registrar, endocrinologist, podiatrist, dietitian, diabetes educator, diabetes nurse practitioner, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, wound care nurse and social worker.
The clinic focuses on high-risk clients and clients with complex wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and post-amputation wound care.
"The prevalence of diabetes continues to present a significant health problem throughout the Albury Wodonga region," a statement from AWH said.
"Albury Wodonga Health diabetes educators work within the community to increase services and provide a more multi-disciplinary approach."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
