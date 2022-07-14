The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Albury Wodonga Health opens vascular surgery clinic, increases services

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORKING TOGETHER: Vascular surgeon Brian Kirkby and senior podiatrist Anthea Pickett will treat patients at the interdisciplinary clinic at Wodonga's Vermont Street Health Clinic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Albury Wodonga Health has expanded its vascular surgery service with a specialist-led interdisciplinary outpatient clinic at Wodonga's Vermont Street Health Clinic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.