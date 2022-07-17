Tumbarumba's strong season continued on the weekend with the Roos downing the Blues by 72 points at Cudgewa.
Quinn Rooney and Isaac Lampe were strong in the backline for the victors, while Jacob Read booted four goals.
"It was the first time this season we put together a four quarter performance and went right through the game, which was really good to see," Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton said.
Ben Hall kicked three goals for the Blues, who were well served by Lachie Whiteley and Yarrod Hamilton.
Sitting at the top of the ladder after 11 rounds, Clayton said he's pleased with his side's efforts so far.
"It's really good to see all of our hard work paying off," he said.
In the other clash, Bullioh toppled Corryong by 80 points.
Shane Price kicked six goals for the Bulldogs, with Mackinley Haley O'Neill booting five. Liam Potter also kicked five for the Demons.
