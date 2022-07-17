The Border Mail
Tumbarumba too good for Cudgewa in Upper Murray football clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 17 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:51am
Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton was thrilled with the Roos win on Saturday.

Tumbarumba's strong season continued on the weekend with the Roos downing the Blues by 72 points at Cudgewa.

