Students and staff at Wodonga TAFE who suffer from an unseen disability such as mental health issues can access services through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Initiative.
Wodonga TAFE national disability coordination officer Paul Power said the scheme was for those who needed more time and understanding when it came to their workloads.
"The Sunflower Scheme is a discreet identifier for someone to indicate they might be dealing with a hidden disability," he said.
The sunflower is a global symbol for hidden or invisible disabilities, including autism, chronic pain and learning difficulties. They also include respiratory conditions, chronic conditions such as diabetes and sleep disorders that significantly impact on day-to-day life.
Careers advisor Summer Matthews said staff were trained to spot students who could be in crisis.
"It can be literally anything," she said.
Those who need help can wear the sunflower badge, wristband or lanyard, or approach a trained staff member wearing one who can direct them to a service.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
