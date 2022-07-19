Lavington Sports Ground is the jewel in the Ovens and Murray crown of grand final venues according to football club coaches and officials.
While Wangaratta has hosted the past two grand finals in 2018-19, clubs told The Border Mail that they would like to see the football decider return to Lavington this year.
However, the majority of netball coaches feel that Wangaratta trumps Lavington as the premier venue to host the netball grand final.
Both Wangaratta and Lavington once again recently submitted tenders to host the biggest match of the season.
The O&M board met last week to discuss the merits of both applications and is expected to announce its decision on the venue next week.
Saints president Ian Wales was among the most critical of Wangaratta hosting the grand final for a third time.
"I'm not sure why we are even having this discussion. It's a no brainer for me - Lavington," Wales said.
"Why? Just have a look at it. It's a bit like asking whether you want to play at the MCG or Princes Park.
"In my opinion O&M officials would have to have rocks in their heads not to use the best facility."
Most league followers naturally assume Lavington will host the grand final because of its recent 19.8-million redevelopment.
However, the O&M considers a range of factors when making its decision which is not solely based on which venue has the shiniest new stadium with all the bells and whistles.
Maximising grand final revenue is high on the priority list after the past two seasons were ruined due to COVID.
Which clubs are most likely to compete in the grand finals and whether they are based outside Albury-Wodonga is also significant.
A police presence is required if the grand final is held at Lavington at a significant cost of thousands of dollars to the league which doesn't apply at Wangaratta.
Netball facilities is another decisive factor.
Wodonga Raiders
Lavington is much more spectator friendly than Wangaratta with the majority of the crowd on the hill where you can see an uninterrupted view of the match. Because of the bigger area at Lavington you can also move around the oval a lot easier to access food, drinks and the toilets.
Wangaratta Rovers
My choice would be the best stadium which is Lavington. But my other concern is the equity between all O&M clubs and the benefits of hosting and catering the grand final.
Myrtleford
It's a no brainer for me - Lavington. Why? Just have a look at it. It's a bit like asking whether you want to play at the MCG or Princes Park. In my opinion O&M officials would have to have rocks in their heads to not use the best facility.
Corowa-Rutherglen
I think if you are catering for a crowd of 8000 plus you have to go with the facility with the best parking which is Lavington. I would also be mindful of playing at the ground with the superior wind coverage. You want your showpiece match to be as skillful as possible and not blowing a gale to one end.
Yarrawonga
If you are a player, Lavington is the obvious choice, especially after they just spent $19.8-million on the redevelopment. I've got no issue with Wangaratta but speaking to the players, they prefer Lavington. Personally, I'd like to see the money generated from the catering shared amongst all clubs.
Wodonga
You can't beat Lavington with the raised hill on one side of the ground and the big stadium on the other. It's the venue which is best for viewing and coping with a crowd the size of the grand final.
Albury
To be honest it doesn't phase me where the grand final is played and if you are fortunate enough to make it, don't really mind on what ground it is. I've never been to a grand final in Wangaratta so it's a bit hard for me to comment on that venue.
North Albury
Lavington is the best venue for football and spectators alike. In my opinion the revenue raised from the decider should be either shared between the ten clubs or the catering should be alternated with two different sides catering each year.
