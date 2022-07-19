Emily Rodd's season has come to an abrupt end after rapturing her Achilles tendon in the final quarter of Albury's recent clash against Myrtleford.
"I pushed off on a centre pass and it was the classic kick in the back of the heel," Rodd said.
"I know a fair bit about the foot area with my career (podiatrist) so I knew straight away that that was what it was."
The Tigers' attacking player is now planning her road to recovery, with the support of coach Skye Hillier, who has previously recovered from the same injury.
"I had a really good chat to her and it's nice to see that she's back out there," Rodd said.
"That's positive, but at the moment I think I'll just focus on rehab and see how I go.
"I've never been down the injury path with sport so it's different."
Rodd now joins fellow injured Tiger Rochelle Hill on the sidelines.
"We'll be there cheering on the girls," she said.
