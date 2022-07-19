The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Albury's Emily Rodd to miss remainder of season with Achilles injury

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 19 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiger Emily Rodd's season is over after suffering an Achilles injury last round.

Emily Rodd's season has come to an abrupt end after rapturing her Achilles tendon in the final quarter of Albury's recent clash against Myrtleford.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.