Wangaratta trumps Lavington as the preferred grand venue according to netball coaches of teams inside the top-five.
Norm Minns Oval has hosted the past two grand finals in 2018-19 with coaches rating the venue superior to Lavington Sports Ground.
Advertisement
Coaches rated Wangaratta as more spectator friendly with greater accessibility compared to Lavington.
Despite the recent 19.8-million renovation at Lavington Sports Ground, no money was spent on upgrading the netball courts.
Experienced Yarrawonga coach Bridget Cassar who has played in and coached the Pigeons to multiple flags, labelled the Lavington netball courts as 'outdated'.
While she conceded that Lavington was the best football venue, its netball facilities were due for an upgrade.
"Lavington's a great football facility, but the netball court is outdated," Cassar said.
"I think if you're promoting the netball as the best in country Victoria, you need to actually showcase it at the best facility.
"And it's not Lavington in my opinion.
"You can only sit on the two baselines (at Lavington), because the sidelines are taken up by officials.
"I think Wangaratta did it really well last time."
Another knock on Lavington is its accessibility for people of all abilities, older patrons and prams.
"The big thing for me is access for people of all abilities and mothers with prams," Cassar said.
"It's natural that you want somewhere that's user friendly to have that inclusivity."
Corowa coach, Georgie Bruce, who has the Roos undefeated and on top of the ladder, echoed Cassar's thoughts.
"I think you need to have it at the ground that facilitates the best crowd," Bruce said.
"I know Lavington has beautiful football facilities, however, their netball arena is probably not ideal for a grand final.
"It's not really user-friendly. I think it needs to be somewhere with at least access to three sides of the court, like Wang.
Advertisement
"There's fantastic parking there, it's on a flat surface, so it's all-abilities accessible and it's spectator friendly."
Wangaratta has won the past two deciders on their home court.
The Magpies sit fourth with an 8-5 record with Corowa-Rutherglen the flag favourties.
ALSO IN SPORT
BRIDGET CASSAR, Yarrawonga
Advertisement
Lavington's a great football facility, but the netball court is outdated.
I think if you're promoting the netball as the best in country Victoria, you need to actually showcase it at the best facility, and it's not Lavington.
The big thing for me is access for people of all abilities and mothers with prams.
It's natural that you want somewhere that's user friendly to have that inclusivity.
You can only sit on the two baselines (at Lavington), because the sidelines are taken up by officials. I think Wangaratta did it really well last time.
Advertisement
CHAYE CRIMMINS, Wangaratta
Obviously having two grand finals at our home ground, and seeing how it looks, I really think that Wang could do a really good job of hosting it again. I feel the atmosphere in those grand finals have been really good, but I guess Lavi has the space as well.
LINDA ROBINSON
Lavington
We would like to see the grand final played at Lavington. I think our facilities are of an excellent standard. I know the club and council have worked really hard on having such great facilities, and I think in terms of the netball at Lavington, we've got the seating and the space for when there's a big crowd like on grand final day.
Advertisement
SKYE HILLIER, Albury
I think spectator-wise Wang might be better, you can probably get more of a crowd at the netball. At Wang at least you have almost three sides of the court to watch from, where as at Lavington, not so much.
GEORGIE BRUCE, Corowa-Rutherglen
I think you need to have it at the ground that facilitates the best crowd. I know Lavington has beautiful football facilities, however, their netball arena is probably not ideal for a grand final.
It's not really user-friendly. I think it needs to be somewhere with at least access to three sides of the court, like Wang. There's fantastic parking there, it's on a flat surface, so it's all-abilities accessible and it's spectator friendly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.