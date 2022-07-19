North Albury man extradited from Victoria for alleged intimidation

NSW Police have extradited a 19-year-old man from Wodonga, after he allegedly intimidated and harassed a teenage girl and called her more than 150 times in three days.
The 16-year-old girl told Murray River Police District officer in June she had allegedly been harassed by a North Albury man known to her.
After inquiries and with the assistance of Victoria Police, the officers attended High Street hotel on Friday and arrested the 19-year-old.
The man, who was wanted over an outstanding arrest warrant for alleged domestic violence offences, was taken to Wodonga Magistrates Court where an application for his extradition to NSW was granted yesterday.
He was then taken to Albury Police Station and charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.
Police were to allege in Albury Local Court today the man called the girl more than 150 times in three days.
He was also charged with traffic offences for an unrelated matter, and an outstanding warrant for alleged intimidation and weapons offences was executed.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
