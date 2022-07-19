The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury 19-year-old man allegedly harasses 16-year-old girl by phone

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 19 2022 - 5:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury man extradited from Victoria for alleged intimidation

NSW Police have extradited a 19-year-old man from Wodonga, after he allegedly intimidated and harassed a teenage girl and called her more than 150 times in three days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.