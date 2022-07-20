The demolition of the derelict Lavington Sports Club building continues to progress but is a long way from finished.
Large parts of the external brickwork have been knocked down, but the internal structure remains in place.
Inaugural secretary of the club Doug Gladman was disappointed to see its demise but recalled the first 12 months when it ran without selling alcohol.
"We opened every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," he said.
"We got a donation from a community member for a full-size billiard table and we had the usual hookey, darts and indoor bowls going.
"I kept a diary of every night it opened and I used to invite other clubs to come and play indoor sports and I never told them we had no grog by the way.
"A lot of people came because in those days there wasn't much TV and a lot of them wanted to play on a full-size billiard table."
Wodonga-based Simco Earthmoving has the contract for the works which started midway through June and were expected to be wound up after two months.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
