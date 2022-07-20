The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Demolition of former Lavington Sports Club building progresses but plenty of work remains

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 20 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING DOWN: The bulk of the brickwork from the former Lavington Sports Club building has been demolished as the mammoth task to clear the site continues. The internal structure remains in place. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The demolition of the derelict Lavington Sports Club building continues to progress but is a long way from finished.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.