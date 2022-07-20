Drink-drive dad had four kids in car while speeding at 165km/h on Hume

A father caught speeding at 165km/h on the Hume Highway with his four children in his car while above the alcohol limit will spend years off the road.
Luke Rae's vehicle was intercepted by police at Springhurst on March 9, 2019.
Advertisement
His car had been spotted weaving in and out of traffic and overtaking cars at high speeds while travelling towards Wodonga, including overtaking vehicles in the left lane.
His four primary school aged children were inside the vehicle at the time, and the former probationary driver was unlicensed.
Police spoke to Rae, who provided an address of Duffy Crescent in North Albury.
A test returned a blood alcohol reading of .091.
Rae told police he had drunk half a bottle of vodka between 7pm and 11pm the night before, and finished the remainder of the bottle off that day.
He said he'd stopped drinking at 1pm, with the car intercepted by officers from the state highway patrol at 3.25pm.
Rae appeared before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday after several adjournments of his matters.
He also admitted to another drink-driving charge after his vehicle was intercepted by Wodonga police officers on Lawrence Street.
Checks by the general duties officers showed he was unlicensed.
He returned a low-range blood alcohol reading of .066.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The 34-year-old has outstanding Queensland matters pending for drink-driving.
The court previously heard Rae had been attending counselling, rehabilitation, a road trauma course and was keen to undertake men's behaviour change courses.
The court also heard Rae had a serious alcohol problem.
He has priors for mid-range drink-driving in Albury Local Court in 2017 and for low-range drink-driving in Holbrook court in 2014.
Magistrate Peter Dunn imposed driving bans totalling four-and-a-half years on charges including dangerous driving and two counts of drink-driving.
Advertisement
Rae was also fined $3000 for the offending.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.