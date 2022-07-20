The Border Mail
Drink-drive dad had four kids in car while speeding at 165km/h on Hume

By Wodonga Court
July 20 2022 - 9:30am
CAUGHT: Luke Rae was detected by officers from the state highway patrol on the Hume Highway.

A father caught speeding at 165km/h on the Hume Highway with his four children in his car while above the alcohol limit will spend years off the road.

