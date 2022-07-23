Alpine Cycling Club will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to discuss the potential closure of Bright's Mystic Park.
The club was caught off guard after Alpine Community Plantation revealed on Saturday "significant financial pressures" were impacting its ability to carry out required works on the popular mountain bike park, which could result in partial or complete closures of Mystic in the coming months.
"We are deeply concerned about the devastating financial and social impact any partial or full closure of the park would have for Bright, North East Victoria, and the wider Australian cycling community," an Alpine Cycling Club statement read.
"We are very hopeful that a suitable solution can be found which will see the park remain open for our members, the community, and our town's visitors to enjoy."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
