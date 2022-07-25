The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's Fletcher Carroll set to miss six weeks with hamstring tendon tear

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Carroll

Albury midfield star Fletcher Carroll faces a race against time to be fit and firing ahead of finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.