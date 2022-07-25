The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

17-year-old Solli Raphael's hard work has paid off, with releasing a new children's book

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated July 25 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOK SUCCESS: Solli Raphael's new children's book, 29 things you didn't know about me, is now available at book stores across the Border region. Picture: ASH SMITH

Curious, fun and passionate are the words Solli Raphael uses to describe himself.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.