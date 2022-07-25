The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury-Wodonga interest in reality television show with one of our deputy mayors increases as Hunted rolls on

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 25 2022 - 3:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ratings rocket: Graeme Simpfendorfer (at table on the left) with his fellow investigators in the television show Hunted. Picture: NETWORK 10

A REALITY television show featuring Wodonga deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer drew more Border viewers each night it aired last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.