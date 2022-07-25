A REALITY television show featuring Wodonga deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer drew more Border viewers each night it aired last week.
Ratings figures for the most popular television programs in the Albury-Wodonga market in the past week show the first three episodes of Hunted were in the top 10.
The Tuesday edition was at No.3, Monday's at No.7 and the premiere from Sunday week ago was No.10.
Ratings rose from 10,210 to 13, 281 to 14,665.
No other regional market across Victoria or NSW had all three episodes of the Network 10 show in the top 10 programs.
In the Shepparton area, the Hunted debut was outrated by a collection of Red Faces segments from Hey Hey, it's Saturday which aired on Prime7.
In Albury-Wodonga that program was the 17th most popular, with a follow-up edition from the Monday night the 15th.
Prime7 Local News was the most popular show for the week with 21,795 viewers and it was followed closely by Seven News (20,035) which airs after it at 6.30pm weeknights.
Other noteworthy aspects, football show The Front Bar was the 8th highest rating show, ahead of the debut of Shaun Micallef's Brian Eisteddfod by just 25 viewers, 11,947 to 11,922.
The most appealing Nine Network show was its Saturday news bulletin, which was 16th, and the peak program for the ABC was advertising panel program Gruen at 22.
The Saturday AFL match, Carlton v Geelong, drew 8465 watchers, while the Friday night clash of St Kilda-Western Bulldogs landed 5705.
