Wodonga Council names parks after pair of saleyards stalwarts and former railways worker

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:40am
Recongised: Stella and Archie Nugent pictured in the 1980s. The couple will each have a park named after them at Killara's Riverside Estate.

A HUSBAND and wife who worked together for decades at Wodonga's former saleyards will soon have parks honouring each of them at Killara's Riverside Estate.

