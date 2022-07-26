The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Lois Salvisberg hits milestone of volunteering at the Bonegilla Migrant Experience reaching her 300th hour the past year

SE
By Sophie Else
July 26 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW LIFE: Lois Salvisberg reflects on her time at Bonegilla Migrant Camp more than 50 years ago. She has now found a new "home" through volunteering to share her experience and knowledge of the camp. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Telling the stories of her "place of new beginnings" made it easy for Lois Salvisberg to bring the Bonegilla Migrant Camp's history to life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.