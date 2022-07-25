Yarrawonga umpire attacked on ground, death threats made, in junior game

A man has been charged following an ugly incident at a junior football match involving an alleged assault on an umpire.
A 47-year-old Tangambalanga man allegedly threatened to kill the umpire during Sunday's game at Yarrawonga before attacking him on the field.
The incident occurred about 11.20am at J.C. Lowe Oval during the junior match between Wodonga and Yarrawonga.
Police arrested the man at the scene following the incident, which involved a 49-year-old umpire from Yarrawonga.
He will face Cobram court on October 26.
Albury Wodonga Junior Football League operations manager Jack Penny didn't want to comment specifically on the incident, but said attacks on umpires were "unacceptable".
"We need to stamp it out," he said.
"It's just unacceptable behaviour and it's something we're not going to tolerate.
"We hope the appropriate steps are taken to ensure it doesn't happen again."
The umpire was able to continue to adjudicate the game despite the assault, which was witnessed by multiple people.
It's understood he was shaken by the ordeal, but wasn't seriously injured.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
