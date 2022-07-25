More than $50 million in Victorian government support to create jobs for student nurses and midwives has been welcomed by Albury Wodonga Health.
The $59 million investment, part of the state's 2022-23 budget, will create 1125 registered undergraduate student nurse positions per year for two years, with a further $9.8 million for 75 student midwife roles.
"Programs such as this not only provide additional capacity for staffing, they provide the opportunity for the student nurses and midwives to gain additional clinical experience - which contributes to their development," an Albury Wodonga Health spokesperson said.
"These students also get to experience working in a regional hospital setting, where they typically get more 'hands-on' experience than they would in a metropolitan tertiary hospital.
"Since 2021, Albury Wodonga Health has supported a number of registered undergraduate students of nursing and registered undergraduate students of midwifery within the service.
"We have seen exceptional support from universities who have been advertising these roles to their students, and the student nurses and midwives have thoroughly enjoyed the experiences.
"These paid positions see staff experience the health service, living in a regional community, and increase the number of students who complete their studies."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
