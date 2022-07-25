The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Health to benefit from Victorian government investment for student nurses and midwives

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 25 2022 - 11:30pm
GRADUATES: Aly Greer and Jack Burns joined Albury Wodonga Health as nurses in 2022. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

More than $50 million in Victorian government support to create jobs for student nurses and midwives has been welcomed by Albury Wodonga Health.

