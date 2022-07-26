The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Older volunteers stayed home in COVID, young encouraged to fill gap

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 26 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALLING FOR BACKUP: Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau volunteers Shirley Schubach and Pam Hewitt with participation manager Sharon Pellas. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

The Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau is on the hunt for more volunteers after its voluntary workforce was depleted due to COVID-19 over the past two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.