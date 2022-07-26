New Indigenous artwork unveiled in ceremony at Wodonga Police Station

A new Indigenous artwork with features from the Border landscape has been unveiled at the Wodonga police station.
Officers commissioned the work by painter Tamara Murray, who shared her thoughts on the work at a ceremony on Monday.
She said the piece, which features the Murray River and colours to reflect the region's ever changing landscape, aims to break down barriers between Aboriginal and non-Aborginal Australians.
Ms Murray said the work reflected her culture, which she said "is everything to me".
"It's a way of life, it's my identity, it's who I represent - my people, my family," she said.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said police were highly impressed by how the artwork had turned out.
