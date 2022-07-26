The Border Mail
New Indigenous artwork unveiled in ceremony at Wodonga Police Station

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:25am
PROUD: Artist Tamara Murray says the work highlights the native landscape, including the Murray River, gum leaves and Indigenous meeting places. Picture: BLAIR THOMSON

A new Indigenous artwork with features from the Border landscape has been unveiled at the Wodonga police station.

Local News

