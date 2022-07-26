Car flips near Lincoln Causeway after crashing near red light camera

Drivers involved in a two-car crash near the Lincoln Causeway have escaped serious injury.
Emergency workers were called to the intersection of the causeway and the Bandiana Link in Wodonga about 9.15pm on Tuesday.
A dark Toyota four-wheel-drive with P-plates appeared to have collided with another white Toyota four-wheel-drive, causing the darker car to flip onto its roof.
The incident occurred near the red light and speed camera at the site.
Paramedics said one person, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Both cars were significantly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
