Investigators say they have linked a couple accused of widespread rural property burglaries targeting guns, machinery and antiques to more than 50 incidents.
Trent Bantow has landed back in custody after being caught at co-accused Martine Sheppard's home on Sunday, allegedly in breach of his bail conditions.
Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson told the Geelong Magistrates Court on Monday police had linked the couple to 36 incidents in Victoria, while NSW police suspect their involvement in 16 or 17 incidents across the border.
Bantow faces 82 charges and last week failed in Wodonga court to have his bail changed to live with Sheppard.
Despite this, police allege he was found at her home in Geelong, leading to his arrest and another court appearance.
Detective Senior Constable Gibson said police were concerned Bantow was back on ice, with the rural burglaries allegedly used to fuel the pair's rampant addiction to the drug.
In one of the most serious incidents, three guns were allegedly stolen from a Brimin property.
It's alleged one of the guns was exchanged for drugs and recovered in a car in Geelong, with the couple nominated as being involved in the incident.
The pair spent several months in custody following their initial arrest before Sheppard was bailed in the Supreme Court, followed by Bantow's release on bail.
He again sought bail on Monday, which police opposed.
"He's just showing complete disregard for strict bail conditions imposed on him by the courts," Detective Gibson said, noting there had been numerous breaches.
The court heard Bantow hadn't been providing drug tests or abiding by his curfew.
A police prosecutor said he was an "absolutely unacceptable risk of committing further offences with respect to bail" and "has basically said to the court, 'I don't care for the bail you've given me'."
Magistrate Ann McGarvie agreed.
"Even after a magistrate on the 19th of July specifically denied association with the co-accused, you were located living there," she said.
"I don't trust you.
"I accept that clearly your mother has no control over you."
The 47-year-old had been bailed to his mother's home.
Bantow and Sheppard will face a committal in Wodonga on August 31 over the alleged burglaries, and Bantow has other matters pending before court in Geelong on August 15.
