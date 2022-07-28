Albury trainer Mitch Beer is set to join forces with ace jockey James McDonald as he targets another Highway Handicap success at Randwick on Saturday.
McDonald has been booked to ride Well In Sight who is a $14-chance in the $100,000 Highway Class 3 Handicap, (1200m).
Advertisement
Beer was eagerly anticipating the meeting at Randwick last weekend where stable star Sunrise Ruby was the favourite in the final race on the card.
However, the young trainer was left disappointed after the meeting was abandoned after the first race due to the state of the track.
Well In Sight was well beaten when resuming from a 15-week spell at Rosehill earlier this month on a bog track.
ALSO IN SPORT
Rosehill was rated as a Heavy (9) late on Thursday.
Well In Sight is only a lightly-raced filly who won three of her four starts last preparation.
All the wins were on her home track before running unplaced at Flemington.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.