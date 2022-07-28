Q: Have the Giants flown under the radar?
A: It is surprising but if you have a look at the Giants' form they have won eight of their past 10 matches with their only two losses against Osborne and Howlong.
Q: Could the Giants make a preliminary final?
A: On exposed form, they are definitely in the mix. The Giants only lost to third-placed Howlong by a kick recently and would fancy their chances of turning the tables at Walbundrie.
Q: Can the Giants challenge the Brookers this weekend?
A: The Giants will need to stop spearhead Luke Gestier to get close to the Brookers who is a bit of a barometer for his side.
Q: Will the Giants be close to full-strength?
A: The Giants have been dealt an injury blow key with defender Mark Haydon set to miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury.
Q: Who can help replace Haydon for the Giants?
A: Joel Merkel is a versatile tall who has been missing since round five with a broken wrist. He won't play this week but is expected to be back before finals.
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 30
Howlong v Osborne
Magpies v Henty
Lockhart v Jindera
CDHBU v Bill. Crows
RWW Giants v Holbrook
Culcairn v Brock-Burrum
The Giants got within 25-points the last time they met the Brookers earlier in the season with Luke Gestier booting four of his side's 12 goals. But it's hard to see the Giants getting as close this time around with the Brookers in a ruthless mood last weekend after spanking the third-place Spiders by 95-points with lesser lights Michael Oates, Alec Sullivan and Sam Joyce leading the charge.
Verdict: Holbrook by 37 points
