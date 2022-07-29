Train services on V/Line between Albury and Melbourne will offer passengers a quicker trip by the end of August after the unveiling of a new timetable.
Times will be applicable for all six daily journeys from Sunday, August 28.
Advertisement
The 6.35am service from Albury has been moved to 6.45am and will arrive at Southern Cross at 10.27am, shaving 18 minutes off the previous transfer.
Albury's second train of the day departed at 12.45pm, but that has shifted to 12.51pm, with an arrival time of 4.33pm, which has taken 13 minutes off the previous journey of three hours and 55 minutes.
The evening train, which left Albury at 5.20pm, will now make its way to Melbourne from 5.27pm and arrive at 9.44pm, eight minutes ahead of the current travel time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Almost half an hour will be saved on the return route from Southern Cross with the 6.02pm train to Albury now getting in at 9.38pm instead of 10.05pm.
The 12.05pm train from Melbourne will get away one minute prior and roll in 15 minutes earlier.
A daily early morning service will depart Southern Cross at 7.07am and arrive in Albury at 10.43am, when it previously would reach the station at 11am.
V/Line confirmed once all trips are being operated by VLocity trains, it does not intend to operate any more classic fleet services on the Albury line.
However, not all Border services will have six-carriage sets and instead will be tailored to meet passenger demand to ensure trains are available to cover for maintenance requirements.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.