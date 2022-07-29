The Border Mail
Aurora Luna Light Journey locked in for Albury in 2023 after Border debut was very well supported

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 29 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:00am
COMING BACK: Aurora was a hit for Border residents and visitors at Albury's Botanic Gardens in June and July.

Aurora Luna Light Journey will return to Albury's Botanic Gardens in 2023 after attracting more than 60,000 people to its inaugural Border show run over the school holidays.

