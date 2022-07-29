Aurora Luna Light Journey will return to Albury's Botanic Gardens in 2023 after attracting more than 60,000 people to its inaugural Border show run over the school holidays.
Operated by Laservision, Aurora transformed the gardens with the use of lasers, holograms, vivid lighting, digital artistry, immersive soundscapes and many other sensory mediums.
Director of marketing at Laservision Matthew Tuey said it was an easy decision to return.
"The overwhelming response from the community, social media, local food and beverage and hospitality providers made it clear there was significant demand for this show," he said.
"It was the talk of the town and region and we had many patrons driving up to five hours away to see Aurora.
"It was humbling to hear the positive feedback and reviews of our show and we were happy to accommodate the extension."
Albury mayor Kylie King was excited to see so many in the community embrace the unique event.
"We were over the moon to see so many people grabbing their winter coats and coming to see our iconic Botanic Gardens in a new light," she said.
"The spectacular turnout shows us that our community is keen to see events happening across all seasons.
"It was also a great opportunity to bring visitors from further afield to spend time in our beautiful city."
"We're super excited for Laservision's return next year after such popular demand."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
